Avalanche Falls to Canadiens 7-3

Defeat in Montreal
The Avalanche lost 7-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Thursday. Brock Nelson, Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton scored for Colorado.
Montreal's Noah Dobson opened the scoring at 56 seconds of the first period via a left-circle one-timer.
Nelson tied the game at 4:09 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season via a toe-drag wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.
The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 5:51 of the first period when Nick Suzuki scored via a shot from the doorstep.
Suzuki doubled Montreal's lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 7:33 of the first period.
The Canadiens took a 4-1 lead when Jake Evans scored a wraparound goal at 16:36 of the second period.
Kirby Dach gave Montreal a 5-1 lead with a wraparound at 17:16 of the middle frame.
The Avs made it a 5-2 game at 18:06 of the middle frame when Kiviranta scored his second goal of the season via a shot from the left circle.
Colton made it 5-3 with his sixth goal of the season at 4:38 of the third period via a shot from the slot set up by Nichushkin.
Alexandre Carrier gave the Canadiens a 6-3 lead at 5:45 of the third period via a shot from the left doorstep.
Montreal took a 7-3 lead at 9:55 of the third period when Juraj Slafkovsky scored from the right doorstep.
The Avalanche concludes its road trip against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.