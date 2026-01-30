Avalanche Falls to Canadiens 7-3

The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 5:51 of the first period when Nick Suzuki scored via a shot from the doorstep.

Suzuki doubled Montreal's lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 7:33 of the first period.

The Canadiens took a 4-1 lead when Jake Evans scored a wraparound goal at 16:36 of the second period.

Kirby Dach gave Montreal a 5-1 lead with a wraparound at 17:16 of the middle frame.

The Avs made it a 5-2 game at 18:06 of the middle frame when Kiviranta scored his second goal of the season via a shot from the left circle.