2026 Jr. Avs Receive Memorable Send-Off Ahead of Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

In 2025, nine 12U teams, comprising 150 players across Colorado, compete to represent the Colorado Avalanche at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, the most prestigious competition in minor hockey. On November 24th, the 12U AA Boulder Hockey Club won Colorado Avalanche Quebec Qualifier Tournament in overtime, booking its ticket to Quebec for the second-consecutive year.

On January 28th, the team received its official gear in a reveal in the Avalanche’s locker room at Ball Arena. Each player had their own locker, complete with team-issued gear and a nameplate, just like the Avalanche players have.

Ahead of the Avalanche’s game on February 2nd against the Detroit Red Wings, the team took a picture at center ice and was joined by a few Avs players ahead of morning skate. Before the game, each player met with Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic before signing a contract committing to positively represent the organization in Quebec. After pregame warmups, the Jr. Avs were honored on the ice in front of the fans at Ball Arena.

The 2026 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament is being held from February 9-23, bringing 120 teams from around the world together for an unforgettable experience. Over its previous 65 iterations, the tournament has had the participation of 1,502 players who would go on to play in the NHL or the now-defunct World Hockey Association (WHA). Of those 1,502 players, five currently play for the Avalanche.