2026 Jr. Avs Receive Memorable Send-Off Ahead of Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

Team to Participate in Minor Hockey’s Most Prestigious Event

CA-2526-JRAVs-TourneyStory-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

In 2025, nine 12U teams, comprising 150 players across Colorado, compete to represent the Colorado Avalanche at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, the most prestigious competition in minor hockey. On November 24th, the 12U AA Boulder Hockey Club won Colorado Avalanche Quebec Qualifier Tournament in overtime, booking its ticket to Quebec for the second-consecutive year.

On January 28th, the team received its official gear in a reveal in the Avalanche’s locker room at Ball Arena. Each player had their own locker, complete with team-issued gear and a nameplate, just like the Avalanche players have.

Ahead of the Avalanche’s game on February 2nd against the Detroit Red Wings, the team took a picture at center ice and was joined by a few Avs players ahead of morning skate. Before the game, each player met with Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic before signing a contract committing to positively represent the organization in Quebec. After pregame warmups, the Jr. Avs were honored on the ice in front of the fans at Ball Arena.

The 2026 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament is being held from February 9-23, bringing 120 teams from around the world together for an unforgettable experience. Over its previous 65 iterations, the tournament has had the participation of 1,502 players who would go on to play in the NHL or the now-defunct World Hockey Association (WHA). Of those 1,502 players, five currently play for the Avalanche.

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament Alumni Currently on the Avalanche Roster

Player
Team
Year
Samuel Girard
Lac-St-Jean
2011
Martin Necas
Chomutov
2012
Jack Drury
Chicago Mission
2013
Zakhar Bardakov
Russia Varyagi (Saint Petersburg)
2014
Gavin Brindley
Florida
2017

Upon arriving in Quebec, the Jr. Avs will compete against teams around the world and experience the city of Quebec and its culture. The trip will consist of outdoor rink and pond skates, a visit to a traditional sugar shack, time with billet families, and a visit to the Ice Hotel.

Best of luck to the Jr. Avs in Quebec!

To learn more about the 2026 Jr. Avs, click here.

News Feed

Avalanche Players Excited for Start of Hockey Tournament at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Lehkonen Scores Twice, MacKinnon Records 700th-Career Assist as Avalanche Defeats Sharks 4-2

Showdown with San Jose

Avalanche Alumni Reflect on 2001 Stanley Cup Championship

Avalanche Falls 2-0 to Red Wings

A Duel with Detroit

MacKinnon's Record-Setting Day Helps Avalanche Defeat Red Wings 5-0

Motor City Matinee

Avalanche Falls to Canadiens 7-3

Avalanche and Artist Sam Lyles Partner to Celebrate Pride Night

A Marquee Matchup in Montreal

Avalanche Falls to Senators 5-2

Skating Against the Senators

Avalanche Signs Malinski

Nelson's Hat Trick Leads Avalanche Past Maple Leafs 4-1

Sunday Showdown

Avalanche Falls to Flyers 7-3

Friday Against the Flyers