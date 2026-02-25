Meeting with the Mammoth

Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9) @ Utah Mammoth (30-23-4)

7 p.m. MT | Delta Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche begins a stretch of five games in seven days with a matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avs won 2-1 in Denver on October 9th, the Mammoth won 4-3 in overtime in Utah on October 21st and Colorado won 1-0 at home on December 23rd.

Latest Result (COL): SJS 2, COL 4

Latest Result (UTA): DET 1, UTA 4

Winning Wednesday

The Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Wednesday, February 4th at Ball Arena. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon recorded the 700th and 701st assists of his career while Josh Manson and Brock Nelson each added a goal. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced. Colorado opened the scoring at 1:05 of the second period when Lehkonen scored his 18th goal of the season via a shot in a net-front scramble. Lehkonen doubled the Avs’ lead at 15:47 of the middle frame with his second goal of the game and 19th of the season via a right-circle one-timer set up by MacKinnon’s cross-ice feed. The Sharks tied the game after third-period tallies from Timothy Liljegren at 43 seconds via a one-timer from the top of the right circle and Philipp Kurashev at 3:34 via a left-circle shot off the rush. While the teams were playing at four-on-four, Manson gave the Avs a 3-2 lead at 12:44 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a one-timer from the point. Nelson gave Colorado a 4-2 lead at 18:43 of the third period with his 29th goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (40), is second in points (93) and tied for third in assists (53).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in points (57) and assists (42) while ranking tied for fifth among blueliners in goals (15).

Brock & Roll

Nelson is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (29).

Series History

In six previous regular-season games against the Mammoth, the Avalanche has a record of 4-1-1.

A Win Against the Wings

The Mammoth defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at Delta Center on Wednesday, February 4th. In the first period, the Mammoth took a 2-0 lead after Sean Durzi scored at 57 seconds and Nick Schmaltz added a power-play tally at 8:11. Dylan Guenther gave Utah a 3-0 lead at 4:40 of the third period. Detroit made it 3-1 when Dylan Larkin scored on the power play at 15:52 of the final frame. The Mammoth took a 4-1 lead at 17:42 of the third period when Clayton Keller scored an empty-net goal.

Making Plays Against the Mammoth

MacKinnon has posted six points (2g/4a) in six games against the Mammoth.

In four contests against Utah, Necas has recorded three points (2g/1a).

Makar has registered three points (2g/1a) in six games against the Mammoth.

Scoring in Salt Lake City

Keller leads the Mammoth in points (54) and assists (37) while ranking fourth in goals (17).

Guenther leads the Mammoth in goals (25), is third in points (47) and fifth in assists (22).

Schmaltz is second on the Mammoth in goals (23), assists (30) and points (53).

A Numbers Game

51

Necas 51 even-strength points this season are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

.908

Colorado’s .908 team save percentage on the road is tied for the second highest in the NHL.

13

Nelson’s 13 goals since January 1st are tied for the most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Just super happy to be here, be back here. [I] missed these guys. Obviously, it was nice with the national team [at The Winter] Olympics [on a] big stage. But, we [have] got some work to do here, and I’m excited.”

-- Martin Necas on being back in Colorado after participating at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026