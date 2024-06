In his seventh season with the Avalanche, Samuel Girard recorded three goals, 15 assists, 99 blocked shots, and a career-best 76 hits in 59 regular season games along with three assists, 22 blocked shots, and 12 hits in nine playoff games.

With his 15 assists, Girard joined John-Michael Liles as the only defensemen in franchise history to post at least 15 assists in seven consecutive seasons.