MacKinnon Scores OT Winner as Avalanche Beat Ducks 4-3 for Season's First Victory

The Avalanche overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime and picked up their first win of the season at Ball Arena on Friday. Casey Mittelstadt scored the Avalanche's first goal, Ross Colton scored the team's second and third goals, and Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with a shot from the blue paint in a net-mouth scramble at 6:05 of the first period.

Ryan Strome doubled the Ducks’ lead at 19:36 of the first period with a snapshot from the slot.

Mittlestadt put the Avalanche on the board with a backhand shot on a breakaway at 57 seconds of the second period off an assist from Nikolai Kovalenko. With that goal, his fourth of the season, Mittelstadt recorded his 200th NHL point (70g/130a) in his 200th consecutive game and Kovalenko recorded his first-career point with the assist.