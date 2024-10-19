MacKinnon Scores OT Winner as Avalanche Beat Ducks 4-3 for Season's First Victory

Colton Scores Twice, Mittelstadt Records 200th-Career Point

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime and picked up their first win of the season at Ball Arena on Friday. Casey Mittelstadt scored the Avalanche's first goal, Ross Colton scored the team's second and third goals, and Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with a shot from the blue paint in a net-mouth scramble at 6:05 of the first period.

Ryan Strome doubled the Ducks’ lead at 19:36 of the first period with a snapshot from the slot.

Mittlestadt put the Avalanche on the board with a backhand shot on a breakaway at 57 seconds of the second period off an assist from Nikolai Kovalenko. With that goal, his fourth of the season, Mittelstadt recorded his 200th NHL point (70g/130a) in his 200th consecutive game and Kovalenko recorded his first-career point with the assist.

Colton evened the score at 35 seconds of the third period with his third goal of the year on the power play with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Mittelstadt.

At 11:42 of the third period, Colton scored his second of the game to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with a one-timer from the left slot off a low-to-high feed from Mikko Rantanen.

Troy Terry tied the game with a left-circle wrist shot at 19:47 of the third period.

MacKinnon scored his second goal of the season to win the game for the Avalanche at 4:19 of overtime with a shot after driving down the left-wing side and cutting towards the slot.

The Avalanche will head on the road for a three-game trip that starts in San Jose against the Sharks on Sunday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude TV.

