IMA FINANCIAL GROUP SIGNS ON AS COLORADO AVALANCHE’S FIRST JERSEY PATCH PARTNER

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that IMA Financial Group has signed on as the first jersey patch partner of the Colorado Avalanche. The new patch will appear on the player’s right chest of all home, away, and alternate jerseys during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, starting with tonight’s home opener at Ball Arena.

“We are excited to proudly wear IMA on our sweater as we pair two legacy Denver brands on and off the ice,” said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic. “IMA’s passion for their customers and our city is the perfect fit for the Avalanche brand and our fan base. As a longtime partner with KSE and the Avalanche on our insurance needs, we are thrilled they will be joining us as our first-ever jersey partner.”

IMA retains exclusivity as the Official Commercial Insurance Brokerage & Risk Management Partner of the Colorado Avalanche. The nationwide broker, which prides itself in being majority employee-owned, offers risk and wealth management services to a widely varied client base. IMA’s U.S. headquarters is in the heart of Downtown Denver, near Union Station.

“IMA is thrilled to partner with the Colorado Avalanche and join their journey to bring the Stanley Cup back to Denver,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group. “Through this partnership, we will deepen our impact and engagement with the Denver community, and showcase IMA’s growing specialty in sports and entertainment client services. We look forward to winning together in the years to come.”

Cohen is a co-founder of the Metro Denver Sports Commission, which has helped to secure several high-profile sporting events for the city, including the 2008 NCAA Men's Frozen Four, the 2012 NCAA Women’s Final Four, the 2014 World Lacrosse Championships, along with the All-Star showcases for the NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB. He also is on the board of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation.

IMA supports the IMA Foundation, which annually provides grants to more than 100 nonprofits that focus on advancing youth, with five key areas identified: education, mental health, arts and culture, food insecurity, and homelessness. As an official Avs partner, the IMA Foundation is expected to collaborate with KSE and Kroenke Sports Charities on new and existing charitable initiatives. In addition, IMA will support several Avalanche Girls Hockey initiatives and receive a variety of concourse and TV-visible signage assets.

“IMA has had a connection with the Avalanche for the team’s entire 25 years in Ball Arena,” said Kevin Demoff, President of Team and Media Operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with a highly respected Downtown Denver-based company led by Avs fans that have been with us from the beginning.”

Puck drop for tonight’s home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets is 7 p.m. MT.

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,500-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to protect assets and make a difference.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is one of the world’s leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, KSE’s sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under the KSE umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the 24-hour regional television network, KSE Radio, Outdoor Sportsman Group, and Altitude Authentics, the company’s official retail provider.

