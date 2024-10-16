A Battle With the Bruins

Boston Bruins (2-2-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (0-3-0)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: TNT, TruTV, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche continue their homestand against the Boston Bruins and look to bounce back from their first three games This is the Avalanche’s third-straight game against an Eastern Conference opponent after facing the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets. Colorado and Boston will meet one more time this season, facing off at TD Garden on January 25.

Latest Result (COL): NYI 6, COL 2

Latest Result (BOS): FLA 4, BOS 3

Avalanche vs. Islanders 10.14.24 Recap

The Avalanche fell 6-2 to the Islanders on Monday at Ball Arena. Avalanche forward Calum Ritchie opened the scoring 61 seconds into the game with his first-career NHL goal. The Islanders took control of the game from there, scoring with four-straight goals. Colorado responded when Casey Mittelstadt scored his third goal of the season to make it a 4-2 contest early in the third period. However, the Islanders scored the next two goals.

Avs Accomplishments

In addition to scoring his first NHL goal on Wednesday, Ritchie is third on the team with 10 shots on goal.

After being recalled from the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on Wednesday morning, Matthew Stienburg could make his NHL debut on Wednesday night. Stienburg, whom the Avalanche selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has posted two points (1g/1a) in two games for the Eagles this season.

Devon Toews missed Monday’s game with a lower-body injury. His next appearance will be his 400th career game. In 399 games, he’s posted 235 points (52g/183a). Since entering the league in 2018-19, Toews has the NHL’s best plus/minus, posting a +154 rating.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are tied for the team lead in points with five each. MacKinnon has one goal and four assists while Makar has five assists.

Mittelstadt and Mikko Rantanen are tied for the team lead in goals with three.

History

In 32 previous meetings, the Avalanche own a 26-14-2 record against the Bruins. In 2023-24, each team won on home ice, with the Avalanche winning 4-3 in overtime at Ball Arena and the Bruins winning 5-2 at TD Garden.

Falling to Florida

On Monday, the Bruins lost 4-3 to the Panthers at TD Garden. Boston opened the scoring early in the first period with a goal by John Beecher, but Florida responded with a pair of goals by Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart to take a 2-1 lead. Brandon Carlo tied the game for the Bruins early in the second period, but the Panthers responded with two goals by Reinhart and Lundell. Boston’s final goal of the game came from Mason Lohrei to cut the Panthers lead in half, but they still fell short, losing 4-3.

A Denver Champion Returns

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was the head coach at the University of Denver for five seasons from 2013-18, winning the National Championship in 2017. At DU, he coached current Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor for three seasons from 2015-18 where they won the aforementioned National Championship.

Stats to Know

In 19 games against the Bruins, MacKinnon has posted 14 points (6g/8a), including 12 points (5g/7a) in his last 11 games.

Makar has posted six points (1g/5a) in eight games against Boston, including two assists in two games last season.

Bruins by the Numbers

Elias Lindholm and Mark Kastelic are tied for the team lead in points with five, each posting two goals and three assists thus far.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals with three, while Lindholm, Kastelic and Charlie McAvoy are tied for second.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has posted a 2-1-0 record along with a .893 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average.

Numbers Game

30

Colorado has registered at least 30 shots in each of its three games in 2024-25, including 24 on Monday.

4

The Avalanche have four players averaging at least a point per game: MacKinnon, Makar, Rantanen and Mittelstadt.

Quote(s) That Left a Mark

“He had a great start to the game. He got rewarded because he was doing the right things.”

- Jared Bednar on Ritchie’s performance on Monday

“We score a goal and we give [up] a goal right after. This has been what [has] happened in the past three games. It’s a lot easier to play with the lead and we haven’t done that at all. You play against good teams and if you go behind two or three goals, it’s tough to come back.”

- Mikko Rantanen on the season so far