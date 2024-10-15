Avalanche Fall 6-2 at Home to Islanders

Ritchie Scores First-Career NHL Goal in Loss

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche lost to the Islanders 6-2 on Monday at Ball Arena. Calum Ritchie scored the first goal of his NHL career and Casey Mittelstadt notched his third goal of the season.

Ritchie opened the scoring with his at 1:01 of the first period on a one-timer from the slot off an assist from Josh Manson.

The Islanders evened the score at 5:33 when Anders Lee converted from the right doorstep.

Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 18:13 of the period with a breakaway goal.

New York led by one after 20 minutes and took a 17-12 advantage in shots on goal into the first intermission.

Brock Nelson doubled the Islanders’ lead at 8:25 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.

The Islanders extended their lead to three at 11:14 of the middle frame when Nelson netted his second of the night with a short-handed wrist shot from the slot.

Mittelstadt scored his third goal of the season to cut the Avalanche’s deficit to two with a one-timer from the bottom of right circle off a cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon at 37 seconds of the third period.

Anthony Duclair put the Islanders ahead 5-2 at 6:48 of the third period from the left doorstep off a centering feed from Alexander Romanov.

Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 6-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:48.

The Avalanche continue their homestand on Wednesday when they host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. MT on TNT, TruTV and Max.

