The Avalanche lost to the Bruins 5-3 on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar each posted three-point nights while Nathan MacKinnon registered two assists.

Boston opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period when Cole Koepke deflected Andrew Peeke’s wrist shot from just outside the right circle into the net.

Ross Colton tied the game at 15:07 on the power play with his second goal of the season with a snapshot from the slot off a low-to-high feed from Rantanen.