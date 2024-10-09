Season Opener in Sin City

Potential Debuts

A pair of Avalanche players may take their rookie lap prior to Wednesday's game, with forwards Calum Ritchie and Ivan Ivan eligible to make their NHL debuts. Ritchie, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded 80 points (28g/52a) in 50 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. Ivan, who is entering his second professional season, posted 31 points (12g/19a) in 67 regular-season games for the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Additionally, forward Nikolai Kovalenko can make his NHL regular-season debut on Wednesday. Kovalenko, who appeared in two Playoff games in 2023-24, recorded 35 points (11g/24a) in 42 regular-season games last season for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.