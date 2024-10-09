Season Opener in Sin City

Avalanche Open 2024-25 Campaign Against Golden Knights in Las Vegas

CA-2425-away-Preview-WEB
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche begin their 29th season on Wednesday against a familiar foe in hostile territory when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 1/82: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Where
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
When
8 p.m. MT
Broadcast Info
TNT, Max

A Meeting of Two of the NHL's Elite

Since the Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017-18, they and the Avalanche have been two of the league's top teams. In the last seven seasons, the Avalanche earned the third-best regular-season points percentage (.647), with the Golden Knights posting the sixth-best points percentage in that span (.627). Colorado has made the playoffs each of the last seven years, while Vegas has qualified for the postseason six times. Each team has captured a Stanley Cup in that time.

Potential Debuts

A pair of Avalanche players may take their rookie lap prior to Wednesday's game, with forwards Calum Ritchie and Ivan Ivan eligible to make their NHL debuts. Ritchie, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded 80 points (28g/52a) in 50 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. Ivan, who is entering his second professional season, posted 31 points (12g/19a) in 67 regular-season games for the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Additionally, forward Nikolai Kovalenko can make his NHL regular-season debut on Wednesday. Kovalenko, who appeared in two Playoff games in 2023-24, recorded 35 points (11g/24a) in 42 regular-season games last season for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.

Upcoming Potential Milestones

  • Nathan MacKinnon is one point shy of 900 for his career. He enters the game with 335 goals and 564 assists in 791 games.
  • Samuel Girard is one point shy of 200 for his career. The defenseman enters Wednesday's contest with 31 goals and 168 assists in 475 games.
  • Casey Mittelstadt enters the season opener four points away from 200, posting 66 goals and 130 assists in 357 games.
  • Jonathan Drouin is four goals away from 100 for his career, entering Wednesday's contest with 96 goals and 241 assists in 564 games.

A Look Back

Last season, both of these teams made the Playoffs, with Colorado finishing with 107 points and Vegas posting 98 points. The two Western Conference squads faced off three times last season, with each team winning once in regulation and Vegas winning the rubber match in overtime.

2023-24 Statistical Comparison With NHL Rank

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Vegas Golden Knights
3.68 (1st)
Goals For/Game
3.21 (14th)
3.07 (T-16th)
Goals Against/Game
2.96 (12th)
33.0 (T-4th)
Shots For/Game
31.1 (14th)
29.8 (16th)
Shots Against/Game
30.3 (20th)
24.5% (5th)
Power Play %
20.2% (20th)
79.9% (12th)
Penalty Kill %
79.3% (16th)
47.9% (23rd)
Faceoff %
50.2% (17th)

Looking Ahead

Wednesday's game is the first of three meetings between these two teams, with Colorado hosting Vegas on November 27 and April 8.

News Feed

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Nine

Avalanche Sign Prishchepov

Avalanche Acquire Poolman and 2025 Fourth-Round Pick From Vancouver

Avalanche Claim John Ludvig Off Waivers

Avalanche Beat Golden Knights 3-1

Ivan Ivan: From Avalanche Fan to Avalanche Player

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

Avalanche Reduce Roster by 10

Avalanche Fall to Golden Knights 6-1 in Preseason Action

13TH ANNUAL GIVESPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE REACHES NEW MILESTONES

Best Moments at Ball Arena

After Busy Summer, Calum Ritchie Takes on First NHL Training Camp

Entering First Full Pro Season, Sean Behrens Focusing on Being Himself

Avalanche Fall 6-3 to Utah in Third Preseason Game

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

Avalanche Drop Second Preseason Game to Stars 4-2

A Letter From Josh Kroenke

Altitude Sports Announces New Ways to Watch Avalanche Games This Season