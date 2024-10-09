The Avalanche begin their 29th season on Wednesday against a familiar foe in hostile territory when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Season Opener in Sin City
Avalanche Open 2024-25 Campaign Against Golden Knights in Las Vegas
Game 1/82: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Where
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
When
8 p.m. MT
Broadcast Info
TNT, Max
A Meeting of Two of the NHL's Elite
Since the Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017-18, they and the Avalanche have been two of the league's top teams. In the last seven seasons, the Avalanche earned the third-best regular-season points percentage (.647), with the Golden Knights posting the sixth-best points percentage in that span (.627). Colorado has made the playoffs each of the last seven years, while Vegas has qualified for the postseason six times. Each team has captured a Stanley Cup in that time.
Potential Debuts
A pair of Avalanche players may take their rookie lap prior to Wednesday's game, with forwards Calum Ritchie and Ivan Ivan eligible to make their NHL debuts. Ritchie, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded 80 points (28g/52a) in 50 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. Ivan, who is entering his second professional season, posted 31 points (12g/19a) in 67 regular-season games for the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.
Additionally, forward Nikolai Kovalenko can make his NHL regular-season debut on Wednesday. Kovalenko, who appeared in two Playoff games in 2023-24, recorded 35 points (11g/24a) in 42 regular-season games last season for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.
Upcoming Potential Milestones
- Nathan MacKinnon is one point shy of 900 for his career. He enters the game with 335 goals and 564 assists in 791 games.
- Samuel Girard is one point shy of 200 for his career. The defenseman enters Wednesday's contest with 31 goals and 168 assists in 475 games.
- Casey Mittelstadt enters the season opener four points away from 200, posting 66 goals and 130 assists in 357 games.
- Jonathan Drouin is four goals away from 100 for his career, entering Wednesday's contest with 96 goals and 241 assists in 564 games.
A Look Back
Last season, both of these teams made the Playoffs, with Colorado finishing with 107 points and Vegas posting 98 points. The two Western Conference squads faced off three times last season, with each team winning once in regulation and Vegas winning the rubber match in overtime.
2023-24 Statistical Comparison With NHL Rank
Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Vegas Golden Knights
3.68 (1st)
Goals For/Game
3.21 (14th)
3.07 (T-16th)
Goals Against/Game
2.96 (12th)
33.0 (T-4th)
Shots For/Game
31.1 (14th)
29.8 (16th)
Shots Against/Game
30.3 (20th)
24.5% (5th)
Power Play %
20.2% (20th)
79.9% (12th)
Penalty Kill %
79.3% (16th)
47.9% (23rd)
Faceoff %
50.2% (17th)
Looking Ahead
Wednesday's game is the first of three meetings between these two teams, with Colorado hosting Vegas on November 27 and April 8.