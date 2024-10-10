Avalanche Drop Season’s First Game 8-4 to Golden Knights

Rantanen Posts Hat Trick, MacKinnon, Girard Reach Milestones in Season Opener

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche lost the first game of the 2024-25 season 8-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Mikko Rantanen netted the eighth hat trick of his career and Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Samuel Girard all posted multi-point games.

Rantanen scored the first goal of the Avalanche’s season at 10:48 of the first period with a left-circle one-timer off a low-to-high pass from MacKinnon, who picked up his 900th career point (335g/565a) with the primary assist, while Devon Toews recorded the secondary assist on the play.

Victor Olofsson leveled the score for Vegas at 11:15 of the opening frame with a turnaround wrist shot through traffic from the left circle.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 18:32 of the period with a wrist shot by Ivan Barbashev from the bottom of the right circle.

Mark Stone doubled Vegas’ lead at 18:57 off the rush from the right doorstep off a cross-ice feed from Jack Eichel.

Entering the first intermission, the Golden Knights led 3-1 while being outshot 14-11 by the Avalanche.

Rantanen cut Colorado’s deficit in half with his second goal of the game at 4:15 of the second period on the power play with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off assists from Makar and MacKinnon.

Zach Whitecloud answered to give Vegas a 4-2 lead at 5:49 of the middle frame with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Casey Mittelstadt brought the Avalanche within a goal when he backhanded the rebound from Samuel Girard’s left-point wrist shot from the right doorstep at 17:32 of the period, with Josh Manson picking up the secondary assist on the goal. With the primary assist on Mittelstadt’s goal, Girard registered the 200th point (31g/169a) of his career.

Olofsson scored his second of the night on a power play at 19:46 of the second period with a right-circle wrist shot.

Vegas took a 5-3 lead into the second intermission and entered the third period being outshot 22-16.

Rantanen completed his hat trick at 6:59 of the third period with a right-circle one-timer off assists from Makar and Girard.

Mark Stone doubled Vegas' lead at on the power play when he deflected Eichel's left-circle one-timer 8:27 of the third.

Barbashev's second goal of the night, a right-circle backhand shot, put Vegas up 7-4 at 13:54 of the third period.

Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights an 8-4 lead at 19:23 with an empty-net goal from the right circle.

The Avalanche will return to Denver to host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their home opener on Friday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports.

News Feed

Season Opener in Sin City

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Nine

Avalanche Sign Prishchepov

Avalanche Acquire Poolman and 2025 Fourth-Round Pick From Vancouver

Avalanche Claim John Ludvig Off Waivers

Avalanche Beat Golden Knights 3-1

Ivan Ivan: From Avalanche Fan to Avalanche Player

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

Avalanche Reduce Roster by 10

Avalanche Fall to Golden Knights 6-1 in Preseason Action

13TH ANNUAL GIVESPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE REACHES NEW MILESTONES

Best Moments at Ball Arena

After Busy Summer, Calum Ritchie Takes on First NHL Training Camp

Entering First Full Pro Season, Sean Behrens Focusing on Being Himself

Avalanche Fall 6-3 to Utah in Third Preseason Game

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

Avalanche Drop Second Preseason Game to Stars 4-2

A Letter From Josh Kroenke