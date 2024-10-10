Avalanche Drop Season’s First Game 8-4 to Golden Knights

Victor Olofsson leveled the score for Vegas at 11:15 of the opening frame with a turnaround wrist shot through traffic from the left circle.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 18:32 of the period with a wrist shot by Ivan Barbashev from the bottom of the right circle.

Mark Stone doubled Vegas’ lead at 18:57 off the rush from the right doorstep off a cross-ice feed from Jack Eichel.

Entering the first intermission, the Golden Knights led 3-1 while being outshot 14-11 by the Avalanche.

Rantanen cut Colorado’s deficit in half with his second goal of the game at 4:15 of the second period on the power play with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off assists from Makar and MacKinnon.