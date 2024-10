The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the following players have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Adam Scheel, G

T.J. Tynan, C (cleared waivers)

Nikolai Kovalenko, RW

Ondrej Pavel, C

Ivan Ivan, C

Additionally, the following players are not on the active roster:

Gabriel Landeskog*, LW

Artturi Lehkonen*, LW

Tucker Poolman*, D

Valeri Nichushkin^, RW

*Injured

^Suspension