Ducks Fly North to Denver

Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (0-4-0)

7:00 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude TV | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche host Military Appreciation Night when they finish their first homestand of the season against the Anaheim Ducks. This will be the first of three meetings between the clubs this season, as they’ll meet in Anaheim on December 20 and April 13.

Latest Result (ANA): UTA 4, ANA 5

Latest Result (COL): BOS 5, COL 3

Avalanche vs. Bruins 10.16.24 Recap

The Avalanche lost 5-3 to the Bruins at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Boston opened the scoring with a Cole Koepke deflection at 13:46 of the first period. But, just 81 seconds later, Ross Colton scored on the power play to tie the game. The Bruins would counter with three-straight goals by David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, and Charlie Coyle. At 11:15 of the second period, Cale Makar scored his first goal of the season with a power-play one-timer. Mikko Rantanen scored his fourth goal of the season with a right-circle slapshot on the power play to cut Boston’s lead to one. John Beecher scored the game’s final goal with an empty-net tally at 17:59 of the third period to give the Bruins a 6-4 victory.

Avs Accomplishments

Three Avalanche players are among the NHL’s top performers. Makar is tied for second with eight points (1g/7a), while Rantanen (4g/3a) and MacKinnon (1g/6a) are tied for sixth with seven points.

The Avalanche have the league’s best power play at 50%. They have scored on six of their 12 power-play chances. Rantanen leads the team with two power-play goals, while MacKinnon, Colton, Makar, and Casey Mittelstadt each have one.

History

In 111 prior regular-season meetings, the Avalanche own a 55-36-20 record against the Ducks, including a 13-2-2 mark since the start of the 2021 season and a 2-0-1 record in 2023-24. Last season, the Avalanche won both matchups at Ball Arena and lost in overtime to the Ducks at Honda Center in Anaheim.

An Overtime Thriller

The Ducks beat Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in overtime at the Honda Center on Wednesday to pick up their second win of the season. Troy Terry opened the scoring early in the first period before Utah took the lead with goals by Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton. The Ducks responded with a pair of goals by Robby Fabbri and Pavel Mintyukov to give them a 3-2 lead headed into the third period. Utah would take a 4-3 lead from goals by Michael Kesselring and Clayton Keller before Mintyukov tied the game with his second of the night at 14:55 of the third period. Just 54 seconds into overtime, Leo Carlsson scored the game-winner for the Ducks.

Stats to Know

In 32 games against the Ducks, MacKinnon has posted 39 points (15g/24a), including six points (1g/5a) in three games in 2023-24.

Rantanen has recorded 28 points (15g/13a) in 27 games against Anaheim, while Makar has registered 14 points (1g/13a) in 14 contests.

Ducks by the Numbers

Through three games, six players are tied for the team lead with two points: Terry (2g), Mintyukov (2g), Carlsson (1g/1a), Trevor Zegras (1g/1a), Mason McTavish (2a), and Brock McGinn (2a).

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal has posted a 2-0-0 record with a .933 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average.

Numbers Game

10

Calum Ritchie is tied for first among NHL rookies with 10 shots on goal. He scored his first-career NHL goal on Monday night.

4

Matthew Stienburg was the fourth Avalanche player to make his NHL regular-season debut in 2024-25. He showed up in the box score, recording a fighting major in the second period when he fought Nikita Zadorov.

199

Mittelstadt enters the game with 199 points (69g/130a) in 361 games including 13 points (7g/6a) in 22 games with the Avalanche.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Just him running over guys all the time [is] definitely something since [Landeskog has] been gone, we haven’t really had on our line, at least. So, it’s pretty great out there. I think guys need to keep their head up when he’s on the ice, for sure. And obviously, he’s all around the net.”