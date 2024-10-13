Avalanche Fall 6-4 at Home to Blue Jackets

Ivan Records First-Career NHL Point in Loss

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche dropped their home opener to the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado while Miles Wood, Casey Mittelstadt, and Ross Colton eached scored a goal.

Zach Werenski opened the scoring to put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 6:38 of the first period when he finished off Yegor Chinakhov’s cross-ice backhand pass at the left doorstep.

Kent Johnson doubled the Blue Jackets’ lead with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle at 7:45 of the opening frame.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the baord with his first goal of the season with a left-circle slap shot on the power play at 19:52 of the period. With the primary assist on the goal, Ivan Ivan recorded his first-career NHL point.

The Avalanche trailed 2-1 heading into the first intermission with a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal.

Adam Fantilli gave Columbus a 3-1 lead at 1:56 of the second period with a left-circle wrist shot off the rush.

Just 15 seconds later, Wood answered with his first goal of the season, scoring off a rebound from the right doorstep at 2:11 of the middle frame.

Mittelstadt evened up the score with his second goal of the season, scoring on the power play at 3:42 of the period from the right doorstep.

Kirill Marchenko gave Columbus a 4-3 lead at 4:33 of the period with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Chinakhov doubled the Blue Jackets’ lead at 9:49 of the frame with a shot from the right doorstep off a low-to-high feed from Sean Monahan.

Columbus took a 5-3 lead into the second intermission while trailing 23-15 in shots on goal.

Colton cut Colorado's deficit in half with his first goal of the season, scoring a one-timer from the slot off a feed from MacKinnon at 18:40 of the third period.

Monahan gave the Jackets a 6-4 lead at 19:48 of the third period with an empty-net goal.

Next up for the Avalanche is a home matchup against the New York Islanders on Monday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports.

News Feed

IMA FINANCIAL GROUP SIGNS ON AS COLORADO AVALANCHE’S FIRST JERSEY PATCH PARTNER

Battling With the Blue Jackets

Avalanche Claim Kaapo Kahkonen off Waivers

Avalanche Drop Season’s First Game 8-4 to Golden Knights

Season Opener in Sin City

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Nine

Avalanche Sign Prishchepov

Avalanche Acquire Poolman and 2025 Fourth-Round Pick From Vancouver

Avalanche Claim John Ludvig Off Waivers

Avalanche Beat Golden Knights 3-1

Ivan Ivan: From Avalanche Fan to Avalanche Player

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

Avalanche Reduce Roster by 10

Avalanche Fall to Golden Knights 6-1 in Preseason Action

13TH ANNUAL GIVESPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE REACHES NEW MILESTONES

Best Moments at Ball Arena

After Busy Summer, Calum Ritchie Takes on First NHL Training Camp

Entering First Full Pro Season, Sean Behrens Focusing on Being Himself