Avalanche Fall 6-4 at Home to Blue Jackets

The Avalanche dropped their home opener to the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado while Miles Wood, Casey Mittelstadt, and Ross Colton eached scored a goal.

Zach Werenski opened the scoring to put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 6:38 of the first period when he finished off Yegor Chinakhov’s cross-ice backhand pass at the left doorstep.

Kent Johnson doubled the Blue Jackets’ lead with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle at 7:45 of the opening frame.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the baord with his first goal of the season with a left-circle slap shot on the power play at 19:52 of the period. With the primary assist on the goal, Ivan Ivan recorded his first-career NHL point.