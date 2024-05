Colton played in 80 games in the 2023-24 regular season, which is the most by a Colorado Avalanche player in his first season with the club since Matt Calvert played 82 games in 2018-19. Additionally, his 91 games between the regular season and playoffs are the most by a player in their first season with the Avalanche since Scott Hannan also played in 91 games in 2007-08.

At even strength, Colton was tied for third among Avalanche in goals (14) and sixth in assists (21).

He's also one of the fastest skaters in the league, registering 239 speed bursts of at least 20 mph in the regular season and 17 bursts of at least 22 mph, which put him in the 97th and 95th percentiles of NHL skaters, respectively.