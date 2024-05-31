Season Recap: Miles Wood

He scored his first goal and point as an Avalanche in the 2023-24 season opener against the Los Angeles Kings and recorded his first assist with the club in a win over the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 1.

Wood, 28, is one of the fastest players in the NHL, finishing 10th among NHL skaters in the regular season with 279 speed bursts of at least 20 mph, fifth in speed bursts of at least 22 mph, and ninth in max speed at 23.88 mph.