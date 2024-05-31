Season Recap: Miles Wood

Winger Set Career High in Assists in Debut Season With Avalanche

CA-2324-Recaps-ROSS-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

After eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Miles Wood made his Avalanche debut in the 2023-24 season, scoring nine goals and earning a career-high 17 assists in 74 games. The forward also scored a career-best three goals in 11 playoff games. Between the regular season and playoffs, Wood scored two game-winning goals, including the overtime winner in Game One of the Second Round against the Dallas Stars.

He scored his first goal and point as an Avalanche in the 2023-24 season opener against the Los Angeles Kings and recorded his first assist with the club in a win over the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 1.

Wood, 28, is one of the fastest players in the NHL, finishing 10th among NHL skaters in the regular season with 279 speed bursts of at least 20 mph, fifth in speed bursts of at least 22 mph, and ninth in max speed at 23.88 mph.

The winger had five different multi-game point streaks including a three-game point streak from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20 where he recorded two goals and three assists.

Miles Wood 01/16/24 @ OTT, 01/18/24 @ BOS, 01/20/24 @ PHI

Wood enters the 2024-25 season with five years left on his contract. He's 24 games played away from 500, 13 goals and assists away from 100 in those categories, and 26 points away from 200.

