MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks

MacKinnon has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) during his point streak, which is the longest active in the NHL and matches the longest in his career (2020-21). He also extended his season-opening home point streak to 16 games (11 goals, 21 assists).

Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Johansen scored for the Avalanche (19-10-2), who were coming off a 6-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored twice, and Mikael Granlund had two assists for the Sharks (9-19-3), who had points in four of their past five games (3-1-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Nichushkin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:18 of the first period on the power play, scoring on a tap-in at the back side of the net off a feed from Drouin.

The goal came after Jacob MacDonald was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct for hitting Sam Malinski in the corner at 2:47.

Rantanen made it 2-0 with a power-play-goal at 12:15, redirecting MacKinnon’s centering pass short side.

Miles Wood extended it to 3-0 at 18:20 when he took a backhand pass from Ross Colton, skated into the left dot, and sent in a wrist shot off the near shoulder of Blackwood.

MacKinnon pushed it to 4-0 at 3:44 of the second period after his initial shot ricocheted off the right post, hit Blackwood in the back, and rolled back into the net.

Hertl cut it to 4-1 at 9:01 on the power play when he deflected Granlund’s shot from the blue line down at the hash marks.

Johansen extended it to 5-1 at 9:01 of the third period after locating the loose rebound from Caleb Jones’ point shot and scoring into an open net.

Hertl made it 5-2 at 10:43 with his second power-play goal, backhanding his own rebound over the leg of Georgiev.

MacKinnon stole the puck at his own blue line and shot from center ice into an empty net at 15:11 for the 6-2 final.