Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche, who pulled away for a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche (8-3-0), who were coming off a 7-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

Tyler Toffoli and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (7-4-1), who went 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

Ryan Johansen gave Colorado a 4-3 lead at 7:37 of the third period, scoring short side from the right hash marks after Devils forward Christ Tierney blindly passed him the puck in his own zone.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 5-3 at 9:45. He took a pass from Rantanen on a rush, cut back across the net, and finished with a backhand.

Rantanen scored into an empty net at 18:33 for the 6-3 final.

Toffoli gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 3:43 of the first period, scoring into an open net from along the goal line after receiving a slap pass from John Marino.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 15:50 when he chipped in a pass from Makar near the right post on a power play.

Ross Colton put the Avalanche in front 2-1 at 2:25 of the second period. Vanecek stopped Wood's backhand on a 2-on-1, but Colton skated in as the trailer on the play and buried the rebound in the slot.

Later in the period, however, Colton was assessed a minor penalty for boarding Luke Hughes, a major penalty for cross-checking Timo Meier, and a game misconduct at 10:44, resulting in a seven-minute power play for the Devils.

On the ensuing 5-on-3 power play, Meier tied it 2-2 at 11:04, taking a pass just below the right circle and scoring under Georgiev's right pad.

Wood scored 41 seconds later to put Colorado back in front 3-2. He beat Vanecek glove side on a breakaway for a short-handed goal.

Hamilton responded on the same 5-on-4 power play to tie it 3-3 at 15:04, scoring with a snap shot from the point through traffic.