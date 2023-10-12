Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Cale Makar had a power-play goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche (1-0-0).

“Obviously, we want to make sure that we set the tempo high at the beginning of the season,” Makar said. “We have a lot of guys on this team that can produce.”

Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield each scored a goal, and Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots for the Kings (0-1-0), who also played their season opener. They have lost six straight at home to Colorado.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the result we wanted, and I think we’ve got a lot more as a team,” said Los Angeles forward Alex Laferriere, who made his NHL debut.

Rantanen tipped in a Jack Johnson shot from the left point at 4:59 of the third period to put the Avalanche up 4-2.

Colorado's top line, including Jonathan Drouin, who made his team debut after signing a one-year contract July 1, combined for eight points (three goals, five assists) and was plus-6.

“They came out skating right away and created a bunch,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “They got a little stubborn with the puck at times through the neutral zone. But they're also able to make a bunch of nice plays and create a bunch of scoring chances, so they get a little bit more leeway in those areas than others. And when the game moved into the third period, they were really disciplined with the puck.”

Miles Wood scored into an empty net at 16:08 for the 5-2 final.