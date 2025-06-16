Welcome Back, Cap: Gabriel Landeskog Made His Triumphant Return to Avalanche Lineup

Joining Landeskog on the scoresheet that game was his long-time teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who scored in the same contest as the Avs’ Captain for the first time since Game Four of the 2022 Western Conference Final.

“There’s only one Gabe Landeskog in the world," MacKinnon said after Game Four. "That kind of person and player. We missed him. There was a big hole in our room for three years and it’s nice to have him back and it means the world to all of us.”

Entering the 2025-26 season, Landeskog has four years remaining on his contract. He’s 62 games from 800 and 29 points from 600.