Four Avalanche Players Named to Initial Olympic Rosters

MacKinnon, Makar, Landeskog and Necas Will Represent Respective Countries at Milano Cortina 2026

CA-2425-Interim-Olympics-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avs are well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Milano and Cortina. Announced earlier today by their federations, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog will all play for their respective countries. Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), Cale Makar (Canada) and Martin Necas (Czechia) will make their first Olympic appearances. Additionally, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog (Sweden) will don the Tre Kronor at the Olympics for the second time, after taking home silver in 2014.

The 2026 Winter Olympics mark the first time that NHL players will be at the Olympics since 2014, and their sixth appearance overall-- including 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. Over those Olympic Games, Canada won gold three times (2002, 2010, 2014) while Sweden (2006) and Czechia (1998) each took home one gold medal apiece.

Both MacKinnon and Landeskog have the opportunity to join the exclusive Triple Gold Club, which includes 30 players who have won a Stanley Cup, a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship and a gold medal at the Olympics. They won the Stanley Cup in 2022 while MacKinnon won gold at the World Championship in 2015 and Landeskog took home the same honor in 2017. The Triple Gold Club includes former Avs Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Rob Blake.

At the most recent best-on-best hockey competition, the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, MacKinnon and Makar helped Canada win the championship while MacKinnon took home the MVP.

News Feed

MacKinnon, Makar Selected to Team Canada's 2026 Olympic Roster

Necas Selected to Czechia's 2026 Olympic Roster

Landeskog Selected to Sweden's 2026 Olympic Roster

Samuel Girard Continues to Provide Steady Presence on Defense

Makar, Mackinnon Earn 2024-25 First Team Postseason All-Star Honors

Consistency Personified: Devon Toews’ Excellence on Defense Continued in 2024-25

Makar Wins 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy

Cale Makar Joins Select Group of Multiple-Time Norris Trophy Winners

Martin Necas Posted Career-High in Assists, Points in 2024-25

A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

All Aboard! Valeri Nichushkin Made Major Impact on Avalanche in 2024-25

A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25

A Boost on the Blueline and Depth Up Front: Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey

Avalanche Signs Nabokov

Mackenzie Blackwood Stabilized the Avalanche Net After Arriving Via Trade

Jonathan Drouin Earned Career-Best Points-Per-Game Mark in Second Season with Colorado

Deadline Duo Down the Middle: Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle