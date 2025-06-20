Parker Kelly Thrived in His First Season with Colorado

Forward Set Career-High in Points and Even-Strength Goals in 2024-25

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9 (16)
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Parker Kelly signed with the Avalanche as a free agent in the 2024 offseason and had a fantastic debut campaign for Colorado. The forward set career-highs in assists (11), points (19), even-strength points (17) and time on ice per game (12:45). He also tied his career-bests in goals (8) and games played (80). Since hits began being tracked in 2005-06, Kelly is the third player to play at least 80 games and record at least 150 hits in his first season as an Av, joining Blake Comeau (2015-16) and Gabriel Landeskog (2011-12).

Kelly scored his first goal with the Avs against the Washington Capitals on November 15th and recorded his first multi-goal game of the season on March 14th against the Calgary Flames in his home province of Alberta. Both of those contests represented Kelly’s multi-point games this season. Additionally, he posted a pair of two-game point streaks from December 20-22 and from February 6-7.

Parker Kelly 2024-25 Regular-Season Highlights

Entering the 2025-26 season, Kelly is in the final year of his contract. He’s 43 games from 300 and 46 points from 100.

