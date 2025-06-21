Josh Manson Reached 600-Game Milestone in Fourth Season with Avalanche

Josh Manson continues to be a steady and physical presence on the Avalanche blueline. Despite missing 34 regular-season games due to injury in 2024-25, Manson recorded 59 blocked shots and 105 hits along with 15 points (1g/14a) while averaging 18:02 of time on ice. Manson has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 40 games played, 2.00 hits/game and 1.00 blocked shots/game and is the first Avs player to do so since Nikita Zadorov in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Additionally, Manson reached the 600-game milestone against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 25th.