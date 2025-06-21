Josh Manson Reached 600-Game Milestone in Fourth Season with Avalanche

Defenseman Recorded 59 Blocked Shots in 48 Regular-Season Games in 2024-25

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9 (17)
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Josh Manson continues to be a steady and physical presence on the Avalanche blueline. Despite missing 34 regular-season games due to injury in 2024-25, Manson recorded 59 blocked shots and 105 hits along with 15 points (1g/14a) while averaging 18:02 of time on ice. Manson has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 40 games played, 2.00 hits/game and 1.00 blocked shots/game and is the first Avs player to do so since Nikita Zadorov in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Additionally, Manson reached the 600-game milestone against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 25th.

Manson scored his first goal of the season in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators and recorded multi-assist games against the Winnipeg Jets on December 31st, Minnesota Wild on January 9th and Dallas Stars on January 18th. He also posted 13 games with at least two blocked shots and 18 contests with at least three hits.

Josh Manson 2024-25 Regular-Season Highlights

Entering the 2025-26 season, Manson is in the final year of his contract. He is 74 games from 700 for his career 27 contests from 200 with the Avalanche.

