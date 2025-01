DENVER (Tuesday, December 3, 2024) – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today a three-year partnership with PATH Water that will showcase PATH’s refillable and 100% recyclable aluminum containers, co-branded with the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche logos, throughout Ball Arena. PATH now retains exclusivity as the Official Water Partner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Ball Arena and bring PATH to such a renowned venue,” said Cedric Benaroch, Partner at PATH. “This collaboration is more than just providing water – it’s about creating a sustainable and memorable experience for fans. Together with Ball Arena, we’re setting an unprecedented standard in sports and entertainment by making it easier for everyone to choose a refillable and more sustainable option. Not only does it help eliminate single-use waste, but it also offers fans a meaningful keepsake to remember their experience at the venue. We're committed to leading a new era of sustainability in live entertainment, setting a bold path toward a greener future for events everywhere.”

ATH was founded by three friends in 2014 as a response to the beverage industry’s addiction to singleuse plastic bottles. The booming company forged a new path in the refillable packaging revolution and has expanded its product line to include customizable bottles, alkaline water, and flavored sparkling waters. With the help of celebrity investors like Ryan Seacrest, Guy Fieri, and Kevin Hart, PATH bottles are now available globally in more than 50,000 retail outlets.

“Ball Arena was the first pro sports arena to introduce aluminum cups at full scale,” said Michael Ceilley, Sr. Vice President of Partnership & Marketing Sales at KSE. “This partnership with PATH Water reinforces our commitment to recyclable containers for all concessions. Every refill of a PATH Water bottle protects the planet from unnecessary pollution.”

PATH Water also will be prominent on live broadcasts of Nuggets and Avalanche games produced by Altitude Sports and throughout Ball Arena on LED and digital signage. Refillable water stations will carry PATH Water branding.

About PATH Water

PATH is a leader in sustainable CPG packaging with the first refillable and 100% recyclable bottled water packaged in a sleek, sturdy, BPA-free aluminum bottle. The most effective form of sustainability is reusability, making PATH's bottled water the most sustainable option for consumers. Since its launch in 2015, PATH has been on a mission to end single-use plastic by changing consumer behavior and teaching others to protect the environment with a simple lifestyle change encouraging them to #refillit. Brimming with unique features above and beyond industry standards, PATH bottles are convenient, affordable, and benefit the planet. To learn more about PATH, visit drinkpathwater.com and check them out on Instagram @pathwater.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include Arsenal F.C. (EPL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude+, the direct-toconsumer streaming service; KSE Radio, which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, MIX 100, KOOL and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM; and Outdoor Sportsman Group, the largest media company devoted to outdoor sports.

-KSE-