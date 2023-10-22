O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Johansen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (5-0-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

“We've done a good job to start the year. I'm happy with the results, but I know that it's nowhere near as good as we can play,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “We're going to keep pushing to get there as quick and as fast as we can, to get to the top of our game and then be able to maintain it, and then really hone in on the habits.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (3-3-0), who are 2-3-0 entering the final game of a six-game road trip. Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves.

“It was a tough game because I felt like we were doing pretty good, doing some good things,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Obviously, special teams just ate us up. It's not like we were giving up a ton, but just every time they had that opportunity, man they put it in the back of the net, and that's what a great team does.”

Kotkaniemi gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period when he scored on a centering pass from between the circles.

“Throughout this year, we've got going a little bit and then we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. “We'll clean it up; we'll do some video. We'll practice and try and be better next game.”

Johansen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 19:54 after redirecting a crossing pass from MacKinnon with his skate at the back side of the net.

“I was just sitting on the back side where, if he put it to the net or shot it or tried to hit me back side like he did, I was just in a spot to tap it in,” Johansen said. “Give Carolina credit -- great hockey team. They made some plays, and then I felt like we turned it up and took over the game. That's what you need to do.”

O’Connor put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 1:57 of the second period, scoring short-handed when he split the defense and backhanded the puck off Kochetkov and in.

“He's one of the hardest working guys we got, and he's competitive as can be,” Bednar said. “He wants to win, and he'll accept any role and whatever tasks you give him. He's just happy to try and help and do his best while he's doing it. Need to drag that out of our entire roster, that type of mentality.”