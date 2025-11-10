Nathan MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Week

CA-2526-StarofWeek-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

NEW YORK (Nov. 10, 2025) – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard and Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 9.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-6—10 in three contests to move into first place in both the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy races while propelling the League-leading Avalanche (10-1-5, 25 points) to a perfect week. He posted one assist in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 4. MacKinnon then compiled 2-2—4, his 30th career game with at least four points, in a 9-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 8. He capped the week with 2-3—5, his 11th career five-point effort, in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 9. MacKinnon became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history with at least four points on consecutive days, joining Marian Stastny (Oct. 20-21, 1982: 5-3—8 w/ QUE), as well as the second NHL player in the past 25 years to achieve the feat for any team, after Sebastian Aho (Dec. 27-28, 2023: 1-7—8 w/ CAR). The 30-year-old MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, paces the NHL with 14 goals and 29 points through 16 total games this season (14-15—29). The 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who has points in nine straight outings dating to Oct. 23 (8-11—19), also ranks among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength points (1st; 21), shots on goal (1st; 71), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (t-2nd; 12), plus/minus (t-3rd; +13), power-play goals (t-5th; 5) and assists (t-6th; 15).

News Feed

Brindley Scores First NHL Overtime Winner as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 5-4

Visiting Vancouver

Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly Each Score Twice As Avalanche Defeats Oilers 9-1 in Edmonton

Saturday Night Spectacle

Olofsson Posts Two-Goal Night as Avalanche Defeats Lightning 3-2

A Battle with the Bolts

Avalanche Falls 3-2 in Overtime to Sharks

Skating in San Jose

Success in Sin City: Martin Necas Posts Goal, Three Points As Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 4-2

Halloween Matinee in Vegas

Avalanche Signs Necas

Spotlighting Our Avs Youth Skater Jack Holat

Olofsson's First NHL Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's Avalanche of Goals in 8-4 Win Against Devils

A Tuesday Tilt with the Devils

Avalanche Signs Nielsen

Avalanche Falls 4-3 in Overtime to Devils 

A Duel with the Devils

Avalanche Falls to Bruins 3-2 