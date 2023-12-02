Marching with the Ducks 

COLORADO AVALANCHE (15-6-1) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (9-14-0)

8:00 PM MDT | HONDA CENTER | WATCH: Altitude 2 | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at Honda Center for the second of three matchups between the two teams during the regular season. The Avalanche-Ducks tilt can be watched on Altitude 2, with puck drop scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MDT.

Latest Results:

November 30, 2023 | ARI: 4, COL: 3 (OT)

November 30, 2023 | WSH: 5, ANA: 4

MAKAR THE STAR

In November, Makar accumulated 25 points (4g/21a) which is a new franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a blueliner. His 21 assists match the franchise record for most helpers in a month regardless of position.

Makar leads his fellow teammates in points this campaign with 34 points (7g/27a). He enters tonight first in scoring amid NHL defensemen. Makar’s 27 assists lead the NHL and his 34 points rank third among all skaters.

HISTORY

Colorado owns a 54-36-7-12 all-time record against Anaheim, with a 26-16-3-9 mark on the road. This season the Avalanche are 1-0-0 against the Ducks.

On November 15, the Avalanche defeated the Ducks 8-2 at Ball Arena. Seven different Avs tallied a goal in the contest while Valeri Nichushkin notched two (Andrew Cogliano, Ross Colton, Fredrik Olofsson, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard). Eight players on the Avalanche had multi-point appearances (Nichushkin, 2g/0a; Logan O’Connor, 0g/2a; Nathan MacKinnon, 0g/2a; Kiviranta, 1g/2a; Jack Johnson, 0g/2a; Cale Makar, 0g/3a; Girard, 1g/1a). Colorado outshot Anaheim 38-17 in the first faceoff between the two teams this season.

In the last 10 contests the two teams played each other, spanning from March 29, 2021 to November 15, 2023, the Avalanche hold a 9-1-0 record. The combined score from these 10 games is 43-19 in favor of Colorado.

Nathan MacKinnon paces active Avalanche scorers against the Ducks with 35 career points (14g/21a) in 30 games. When on the road, MacKinnon has accumulated 15 of those points (6g/9a).

Mikko Rantanen is the leading goal-scorer among Avalanche skaters with 15 goals in 25 games versus Anaheim. He’s also notched 12 assists for a total of 27 points in those 25 contests. When in Anaheim, Rantanen has tallied 13 points (7g/6a) in 13 games against the Ducks.

LINING UP THE DUCKLINGS

Jakob Silfverberg leads all active Ducks skaters with 21 career points (10g/11a) against the Avalanche in 36 games. When at home, Silfverberg has accumulated 10 points (4g/6a) versus Colorado.

Fowler has recorded 20 career points (6g/14a) versus Colorado. His 14 career assists against the Avalanche lead active Ducks. Of Fowler’s 20 points, only six points (3g/3a) have been scored in Anaheim. Four out of his six total goals against Colorado have been scored on the power play, while two of his 14 assists have been power-play helpers.

Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish pace all Ducks skaters with 22 points on the campaign. Vatrano has notched 14g/8a, while McTavish recorded 10g/11a, both in 22 games played.

The Ducks are the most penalized in the league with 318 penalty minutes.

NUMBERS GAME

9

Valeri Nichushkin found the scoresheet for the ninth consecutive game, the longest point streak in his career.

200

In the November 30 contest at Arizona, Mikko Rantanen reached 200 career power-play points with two helpers on the man advantage.

13

Colorado is a force to be reckoned with when the team hits the ice in the Golden State, as the Avalanche carry a streak of 13 consecutive wins in California into tonight’s contest. Over the last four-plus seasons (since 2019-20), the Avalanche are 22-5-0 in the state of California, going 8-2-0 in Los Angeles, 7-2-0 in San Jose and 7-1-0 in Anaheim.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I thought it was a hard-fought game. It was a pretty evenly played game. They are a good team. I didn’t think we played our best tonight, and to be able to come back in the third after giving up some goals we didn’t like and tying it to go into overtime. When you take a penalty in overtime it’s not a good thing. We almost survived it. Would’ve loved to have two points out of it, we’ll take the one.”

- Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar on the game versus Arizona on Nov. 30