Makar Named NHL's First Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Dec. 23, 2024) – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 22.

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar led the NHL with 2-6—8 in four appearances to lift the Avalanche (21-15-0, 42 points) into third place in the Central Division via a 3-1-0 week. He assisted on Colorado’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 16. Makar then registered two points in each of his next two contests, picking up a pair of power-play helpers in a 4-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 19 before notching 1-1—2 (including his 23rd career game-winning goal) in another 4-2 comeback triumph – this time versus the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 20. He capped the week with 1-2—3, his 34th career three-point performance and third of the campaign (also 1-2—3 Oct. 16 vs. BOS and Oct. 20 at SJS), as the Avalanche earned their third straight come-from-behind win with a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Dec. 22. The 26-year-old Makar, the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as well as a finalist for each of the past four seasons, tops NHL defensemen in goals (t-11), assists (34), points (45), power-play goals (6), power-play points (19) and game-winning goals (t-3) through 36 total outings in 2024-25.