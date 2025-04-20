Avalanche Signs Bardakov

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Zakhar Bardakov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bardakov, 24, totaled 35 points (17g/18a) in a KHL career-high 53 regular-season games in 2024-25 for SKA St. Petersburg. He set personal-bests in goals, assists and net rating (+20) while serving as an alternate captain this past season. In the regular season, Bardakov ranked tied for fourth on St. Petersburg in goals and eighth in points. He added two points (1g/1a) in six KHL Playoff contests before SKA fell in the opening round.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound center recorded 79 career points (38g/41a) in 209 regular-season games in the KHL with HC Vityaz and SKA from 2020-25. Bardakov also skated in 41 career postseason contests with SKA and recorded 11 points (3g/8a) while helping lead the team to the KHL Conference Finals in 2021-22.

The Seversk, Russia, native played three seasons for Russkie Vityazi (MHL) from 2018-21, skating in 104 games and tallying 70 points (32g/38a). The forward had a quick stint in the VHL with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg, playing in two games and registering two points (1g/1a) in 2021-22.

Bardakov also represented his country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where he posted two points (1g/1a) in seven games.

Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the seventh round (203rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Bardakov was acquired in a trade with New Jersey on March 1, 2024.