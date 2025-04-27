Gabriel Landeskog Scores First NHL Goal in 1,041 Days as Avalanche Tie Series at 2-2, Shutout Stars 4-0

Shutout the Stars

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal since June 20, 2022, and added an assist as the Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game Four to tie the First Round at two games apiece on Saturday at Ball Arena. Logan O'Connor, Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard each scored for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in his first-career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout.

"Obvisously I've envisioned scoring again for a long time," Landeskog said. "And then there were obviously days where I didn't know if I was gonna get to score again. It feels good and it's a tight playoff series and a big game here at home [and we] get to do it in front of our fans obviously means a lot."

"It was more than just a playoff goal I think," MacKinnon said about Landeskog's tally. "It was a life goal."

That game marked the 19th multi-point Stanley Cup Playoff game of Landeskog's career and the first since June 20, 2022.

“There’s only one Gabe Landeskog in the world," MacKinnon said. "That kind of person and player. We missed him. There was a big hole in our room for three years and it’s nice to have him back and it means the world to all of us.”