Back at Ball for Game Three

Dallas Stars (1-1, C2) @ Colorado Avalanche (1-1, C3)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche host the Dallas Stars for Game Three with the series tied at one game apiece.

Game One: COL 5, DAL 1

Game Two: COL 3, DAL 4 (OT)

Defeat in Dallas

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Drury and Logan O’Connor each scored for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves in net for the Avs. MacKinnon opened the scoring on the power play at 8:48 of the first period with his third goal of the playoffs via a left-circle wrist shot. Dallas tied the game with a power-play goal of their own from Tyler Seguin at 19:06 of the first period via a left-circle one-timer. At 3:40 of the second period, Thomas Harley gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot from the left slot. Drury tied the game with his first goal of the playoffs at 4:42 of the second period via a shot from the slot set by O’Connor. At 19:27 of the second period, O’Connor put the Avs ahead with his first goal and fourth point of the playoffs via a backhand shot from the low slot while he was falling to the ice and facing away from the net. Evgenii Dadonov tied the game for Dallas with a goal at 10:13 of the third period and Colin Blackwell scored the game-winner for the Stars at 17:46 of overtime.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for first in the NHL in goals (3) and is tied for third in the league in points (4).

OC’s Playing

O’Connor is tied for the league lead in assists (3) and tied for third in the league in points (4).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for second among NHL defensemen in assists (2) and points (2).

Scoring Against the Stars

MacKinnon has posted 22 points (10g/12a) in 16 playoff games against the Stars in addition to 45 points (17g/28a) in 44 regular-season games.

In 16 playoff games against the Stars, Makar has registered 17 points (6g/11a) as well as 20 points (5g/15a) in 18 regular-season contests.

Artturi Lehkonen has recorded five points (2g/3a) in eight playoff games against Dallas as well as 16 points (9g/7a) in 17 regular-season games.

Dallas’ Stars

Wyatt Johnston is tied for the team lead in assists (2) and points (2).

Harley is tied for the team lead in goals (1) and points (2).

Sam Steel is tied for the team lead in assists (2) and points (2).

A Numbers Game

16

MacKinnon scored his 16th power-play goal in the playoffs on Monday, which is the second most in franchise history.

29:06

Devon Toews leads the league in average time on ice at 29:06 per game.

82

Makar became the fifth player in franchise history to record 82 playoff points (21g/61a).

Quote That Left a Mark

“Excellent. That line again was a force to be reckoned with. I thought they did a lot of good things tonight. And it was no different than what he was doing the whole season.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Logan O’Connor and his line that includes Parker Kelly and Jack Drury