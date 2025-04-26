Saturday Showdown with the Stars

Dallas Stars (2-1, C2) @ Colorado Avalanche (1-2, C3)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TBS, TruTV, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After an emotional Game Three on Wednesday, the Avalanche will look to tie the series against the Stars in Game Four on Saturday.

Game One: COL 5, DAL 1

Game Two: COL 3, DAL 4 (OT)

Game Three: DAL 2, COL 1 (OT)

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost 2-1 in overtime to the Dallas Stars in Game Three of the First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Gabriel Landeskog made his return to the NHL for the first time in 1,032 days and played 13:16 while recording six hits. Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves in net for the Avs. With the teams playing at four-on-four, Nichushkin opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs at 8:09 of the first period after carrying the puck down the slot and making a move around Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. Dallas tied the game on the power play at 9:18 of the third period via a Jamie Benn redirect. At 5:31 of overtime, Tyler Seguin scored the game-winner for Dallas.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (3).

OC’s Playing

Logan O’Connor is tied for ninth in the NHL in assists (3).

The Lumberyard

Blackwood’s .923 save percentage is the fifth best in the NHL.

Tallying Points Against Texas’ Team

Nichushkin has posted seven points (5g/2a) in 14 playoff games against Dallas in addition to seven points (4g/3a) in 13 regular-season games.

In 17 playoff games against the Stars, Makar has registered 17 points (6g/11a) as well as 20 points (5g/15a) in 18 regular-season contests.

MacKinnon has recorded 22 points (10g/12a) in 17 playoff games against the Stars in addition to 45 points (17g/28a) in 44 regular-season games.

The Stars’ Scorers

Thomas Harley leads Dallas in points (3) while being tied for the team lead in assists (2).

Seguin leads the Stars in goals (2) and is tied for second on the team in points (2).

Wyatt Johnston is tied for the team lead in assists (2) and tied for second in points (2).

A Numbers Game

4

O’Connor’s four even-strength points are tied for fourth in the NHL.

28:29

Devon Toews’ average time on ice of 28:29 is the second highest in the NHL.

21

Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen are tied for 10th in the NHL in playoff goals since the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 21.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I mean it was amazing. I don’t know. I’m just blessed and very fortunate to be in a position to feel those feelings. I don’t know really what exactly was going through my body and mind at that time, but it was pretty special. That’s a memory for life, simple as that. Avs Faithful, they make it special. It’s a special place to play, it’s a special place to live and raise a family. Obviously, the last three years have been difficult at times, and to come back and feel that love. Incredible, it means a lot."

-- Gabriel Landeskog on the fans’ reaction to his return in Game Three