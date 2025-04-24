Avalanche Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Stars in Game Three

Nichushkin Scores First Goal of Playoffs

CA-2425-GameRecap-Home-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost 2-1 in overtime to the Dallas Stars in Game Three of the First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

How It Happened

For the first time in 1,032 days, Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog played in an NHL game. He was announced in the starting lineup and played 13:16.

"We just got to bounce back," Landeskog said. "I mean that's the way it is. You've got to have a short memory like I said and [we have a] resilient group in there. This is the way it's been all year, it's the way it's gonna continue to be. You're not always gonna have leads in the playoffs. You're not always gonna be up in series, so you have to find ways to really have a short memory and move on."

With the teams playing at four-on-four, Nichushkin opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period with his first goal of the playoffs when he skated down the slot and made a move around Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Dallas tied the game on the power play when Jamie Benn scored via a redirect at 9:18 of the third period.

Tyler Seguin scored the game-winner for Dallas at 5:31 of overtime.

Next Up

The Avalanche will host the Stars for Game Four of the First Round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, TBS, TruTV, Max, SN and TVAS.

