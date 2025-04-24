Avalanche Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Stars in Game Three

How It Happened

For the first time in 1,032 days, Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog played in an NHL game. He was announced in the starting lineup and played 13:16.

"We just got to bounce back," Landeskog said. "I mean that's the way it is. You've got to have a short memory like I said and [we have a] resilient group in there. This is the way it's been all year, it's the way it's gonna continue to be. You're not always gonna have leads in the playoffs. You're not always gonna be up in series, so you have to find ways to really have a short memory and move on."

With the teams playing at four-on-four, Nichushkin opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period with his first goal of the playoffs when he skated down the slot and made a move around Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.