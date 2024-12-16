MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Dec. 16, 2024) – Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 15.

SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon factored on nine of Colorado’s 12 total goals, topping the League with 4-5—9 (all at even strength) in three games to propel the Avalanche (18-14-0, 36 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He recorded his ninth career five-point performance – and second of the campaign (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5) – with 1-4—5 in a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 10. MacKinnon then scored Colorado’s lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club Dec. 12. He added 2-1—3, his sixth outing with at least three points this season, in a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators Dec. 14 to become the first NHL player to reach the 50-point milestone in 2024-25. The 29-year-old MacKinnon – the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner – has played in 32 total contests this season (13-37—50), ranking among the top two in the League in points (1st; 50), assists (1st; 37), even-strength assists (1st; 26), even-strength points (2nd; 36) and shots on goal (2nd; 126).