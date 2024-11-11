MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Nov. 11, 2024) – Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 10.

SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon paced the NHL with eight assists, nine points and a +6 rating (tied) across three contests (1-8—9) to propel the Avalanche (7-8-0, 14 points) to a pair of victories. He matched a franchise record with five helpers in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 5, becoming the second player in League history (after Wayne Gretzky: 4x) to record multiple season-opening point streaks of at least 13 games (also 2019-20: 13 GP). MacKinnon then was held off the score sheet for the first time in 2024-25 as part of a 1-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 7, but bounced back with 1-3—4 (his 26th career four-point performance) as Colorado snapped the Carolina Hurricanes’ eight-game winning streak with a 6-4 triumph Nov. 9. The 29-year-old MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, leads the NHL with 22 assists and 29 points (7-22—29) – as well as 10 power-play assists (tied) and 13 power-play points (3-10—13) – through 15 total contests this season. His 22 helpers are the most by any player through their first 15 games of a campaign since 2005-06, when Peter Forsberg (25 w/ PHI) and Jason Spezza (22 w/ OTT) surpassed and equaled that total, respectively.