A Thursday Tilt with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (34-14-10) @ Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche concludes a Central Division back-to-back when it hosts the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. An animated program of this game will be broadcast on KTVD-20 and Altitude2 in addition to streaming on Altitude+. For more information on the animated program, click here. This is the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Wild won 3-2 in a shootout on November 28th in St. Paul and the Avalanche defeated won 5-1 in Minnesota on December 21st.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, UTA 2

Latest Result (MIN): MIN 6, NSH 5 (OT)

Victory on the Road

The Avalanche defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas were Colorado’s goal scorers, while Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves in net for the Avalanche. Colorado opened the scoring at 3:26 of the second period with his 13th goal of the season via a left-circle shot to finish off a spectacular end-to-end rush. Olofsson doubled the Avs’ lead at 9:13 of the middle frame with his 11th goal of the season via a shot from the low slot set up by Sam Malinski’s feed. Dylan Guenther put the Mammoth on the board with a power-play goal at 10:49 of the second period via a left-circle one-timer. The Avalanche took a 3-1 lead at 12:20 of the second period when Brock Nelson scored his 30th goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot. The Mammoth made it 3-2 when Guenther scored his second goal of the game at 13:20 of the middle frame via a slap shot from the slot. Necas gave Colorado a 4-2 lead on the power play at 17:17 of the second period with his 23rd goal of the season via a one-timer from just above the left circle.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (40), is third in points (93) and tied for third in assists (53).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for third in points (58) and fourth in assists (43).

Brock & Roll

Nelson is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (30).

Series History

In 133 previous regular-season games against the Wild, the Avalanche has a record of 66-48-3-14. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, including the 2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals that saw the Avs defeat the Wild in six games.

Wild Win in Nashville

The Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, February 4th. Matt Boldy gave the Wild a 2-0 first-period lead after a goal at 1:49 and a power-play tally at 3:39. Filip Forsberg put Nashville on the board to make it a 2-1 game with a power-play goal at 9:26 of the first period. The Wild took a 3-1 lead when Boldy completed his hat trick at 12:58 of the opening frame. Nashville tied the game before the first intermission after goals from Steven Stamkos on the power play at 16:45 and Erik Haula at 18:21. In the second period, Luke Evangelista gave Nashville a 4-3 lead before Minnesota’s Yakov Trenin tied the game at 16:06. In the third period, Vladimir Tarasenko put Minnesota up 5-4 before Nashville’s Roman Josi tied the game at 15:48. In overtime, Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal at 4:14.

Making Plays Against Minnesota

MacKinnon has posted 67 points (26g/41a) in 53 regular-season games against the Wild, in addition to 10 points (2g/8a) in seven playoff contests.

In 27 regular-season contests against Minnesota, Makar has registered 26 points (6g/20a).

Gabriel Landeskog has recorded 45 points (21g/24a) in 51 regular-season games against the Wild, in addition to four points (3g/1a) in seven playoff contests.

Scoring in St. Paul

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in points (70), is tied for first in goals (32) and ranks second in assists (38).

Quinn Hughes leads the Wild in assists (52) and ranks third on the team in points (57).

Boldy is tied for the team lead in goals (32), is second in points (62) and is third in assists (30).

A Numbers Game

10

Nelson’s 10 even-strength goals since January 1st are tied for first in the NHL.

.821

Colorado’s .821 points percentage at home leads the NHL.

37

MacKinnon has posted an NHL-leading 37 even-strength points at home.

Quote That Left a Mark

“He’s playing really well this season. It's awesome to see him scoring as much as he has and also contributing on both ends of the ice. So, he’s a very valuable player for us.”

-- Cale Makar on Parker Kelly