Avalanche Falls 5-2 to Wild

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on Thursday. Martin Necas scored twice for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon recorded two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 7:48 of the second period with a power-play goal via a shot from the doorstep.
Necas tied the game at 13:30 of the second period with his 24th goal of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush after receiving a drop pass from MacKinnon, who created space for Necas by skating at Daemon Hunt, the nearest Wild player. With that tally, Necas recorded the 100th even-strength goal of his career.
The Wild took a 2-1 lead when Eriksson Ek scored his second power-play goal of the game at 17:37 of the middle frame when his pass from the right goal line deflected into the net.
Mats Zuccarello gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead at 15:08 of the third period when his pass from the left doorstep deflected into the net.
The Wild took a 4-1 lead at 16:38 of the third period when Matt Boldy scored a shorthanded empty-net goal.
With the Avs' net empty, Necas made it 4-2 at 19:03 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 25th of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by MacKinnon.
Boldy gave the Wild a 5-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:28 of the third period.
The Avalanche concludes its two-game homestand on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.