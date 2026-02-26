Avalanche Uses Four-Goal Second Period to Defeat Mammoth 4-2

Wednesday Win

Behind a four-goal second period, the Avalanche defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas scored for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced in net for the Avs.

"I thought guys played hard," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "They were committed to the way we want to play...Overall, committed to our checking game, had some good shifts offensively [and] scored on the power play...Penalty kill had its moments, [Wedgewood] made some big saves when he needed to. I thought he was really good in the third period when they were pushing with the empty net. So overall, I [have] got to say [the team had] no passengers, so I have to be pretty happy with it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 38-9-9.