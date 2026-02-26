Avalanche Uses Four-Goal Second Period to Defeat Mammoth 4-2

Nelson Scores 30th Goal of the Season

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9 (4)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Wednesday Win

Behind a four-goal second period, the Avalanche defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas scored for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced in net for the Avs.

"I thought guys played hard," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "They were committed to the way we want to play...Overall, committed to our checking game, had some good shifts offensively [and] scored on the power play...Penalty kill had its moments, [Wedgewood] made some big saves when he needed to. I thought he was really good in the third period when they were pushing with the empty net. So overall, I [have] got to say [the team had] no passengers, so I have to be pretty happy with it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 38-9-9.

How It Happened

Kelly opened the scoring at 3:26 of the second period with his 13th goal of the season via a left-circle shot to conclude an end-to-end rush.

Colorado doubled its lead at 9:13 of the second period when Olofsson scored his 11th goal of the season via a shot from the low slot set up by Sam Malinski's feed.

Dylan Guenther put the Mammoth on the board at 10:49 of the middle frame with a power-play goal via a left-circle one-timer.

Nelson gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 12:20 of the second period with his 30th goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot. Nelson has now scored at least 30 goals in four seasons, equaling the amount posted by his uncle, Dave Christian.

The Mammoth made it a 3-2 game at 13:20 of the middle frame when Guenther scored his second goal of the contest via a slap shot from the slot.

Necas gave the Avalanche a 4-2 lead on the power play at 17:17 of the second period with his 23rd goal of the season via a one-timer from above the left circle.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT on KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude2, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

