Rookie Showcase: Know Before You Go

By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

This weekend, Avalanche prospects will hit the ice for the Rookie Showcase. Here’s what Avs Faithful needs to know before they attend this weekend’s action.

Notice: This is a ticketed-only event. Tickets are required for entry and will not be available at the door. Fans can begin queuing to enter the facility one hour before puck drop.

When:

  • Friday, September 12 at 6 PM MT vs. Utah
  • Sunday, September 14 at 1 PM MT vs. Vegas

Where:

  • South Suburban Sports Complex, 4810 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
    • Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the facility. Fans can purchase from one of the concession stands inside the facility.

Roster:

CA-2526-rookiecamp_roster-16x9

