Rookie Showcase: Know Before You Go

This weekend, Avalanche prospects will hit the ice for the Rookie Showcase. Here’s what Avs Faithful needs to know before they attend this weekend’s action.
Notice: This is a ticketed-only event. Tickets are required for entry and will not be available at the door. Fans can begin queuing to enter the facility one hour before puck drop.
When:
- Friday, September 12 at 6 PM MT vs. Utah
- Sunday, September 14 at 1 PM MT vs. Vegas
Where:
- South Suburban Sports Complex, 4810 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the facility. Fans can purchase from one of the concession stands inside the facility.