A Clash with the Kings

Colorado Avalanche (39-10-9) @ Los Angeles Kings (24-21-14)

8:30 p.m. MT | Crypto.com Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche begins a back-to-back in Southern California with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. This is the final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche won 4-1 in Los Angeles on October 7th and 5-2 in Denver on December 29th.

Latest Result (COL): CHI 1, COL 3

Latest Result (LAK): CGY 0, LAK 2

Weekend Win

Gavin Brindley scored the game-winning goal in the third period to help the Avalanche defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Cale Makar scored twice for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each posted two assists while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced. Chicago’s Connor Bedard opened the scoring at 6:31 of the first period with a power-play goal via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush. Makar tied the game at 19:51 of the second period with his 16th goal of the season via a right-circle shot set up by MacKinnon’s cross-ice feed. The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 7:31 of the third period when Brindley scored his sixth goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep where he capitalized on the rebound created by Sam Malinski’s shot from the point. Makar doubled Colorado’s lead at 18:33 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 17th of the season via an empty-net tally.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (40), is second in points (97) and third in assists (57).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is third in points (60), tied for fourth in goals (17) and fifth in assists (43).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for 11th in the NHL in points (68).

Series History

In 115 previous regular-season games against the Kings, the Avalanche has a record of 56-47-4-8. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Kings in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

A Shutout on Saturday

The Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 2-0 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Anton Forsberg posted a 29-save shutout for the Kings. Alex Laferriere opened the scoring at 15:36 of the middle frame and Adrian Kempe doubled the Kings’ lead with an empty-net tally at 19:22 of the third period.

Creating Offense Against the Kings

MacKinnon has posted 39 points (13g/26a) in 35 games against the Kings.

In 19 contests against Los Angeles, Makar has recorded 25 points (7g/18a).

Necas has registered 12 points (8g/4a) in 11 games against the Kings.

Lighting the Lamp in Los Angeles

Artemi Panarin leads Kings players in points (60) and assists (41) while ranking second in goals (19).

Kempe leads the Kings in goals (22) while ranking second in assists (27) and points (49).

Brandt Clarke is tied for third on the Kings in assists (22) and fifth in points (29).

A Numbers Game

4

Brindley’s four game-winning goals this season are tied for the most among NHL rookies.

18

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 18 even-strength goals on the road.

20

Colorado’s 20 third-period goals allowed on the road are tied for the fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Bardy (Zakhar Bardakov) made a couple of really nice plays in the [offensive] zone," Brindley said when describing his goal. "[He] got it out to Toewser (Devon Toews). Toewser [and] Sammy (Malinski) made a nice play up top. Sammy kind of walked and I just kind of funneled to the net and the puck was just sitting there. [I was] fortunate enough to put it home. Great shot by Sammy, and it was a good little sequence there."

-- Gavin Brindley on his goal on Saturday