Brindley's Third-Period Goal Leads Avalanche Past Blackhawks 3-1

Saturday Success

Gavin Brindley's third-period tally was the game-winner as the Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Cale Makar scored twice and Martin Necas posted two assists while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

"It's a big one," Brindley said. "Obviously, [Makar scored] a big goal at the end of the second [period] just to get us going. I thought we did a great job tonight. I thought we controlled the pace of the game. I thought we controlled the pace of the game."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 39-10-9.