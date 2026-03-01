Brindley's Third-Period Goal Leads Avalanche Past Blackhawks 3-1

Makar Scores Twice

CA-2526-recap-DR-16x9 (2)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Saturday Success

Gavin Brindley's third-period tally was the game-winner as the Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Cale Makar scored twice and Martin Necas posted two assists while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

"It's a big one," Brindley said. "Obviously, [Makar scored] a big goal at the end of the second [period] just to get us going. I thought we did a great job tonight. I thought we controlled the pace of the game. I thought we controlled the pace of the game."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 39-10-9.

How It Happened

Chicago's Connor Bedard opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:30 of the first period via a right-circle shot.

Makar tied the game at 19:51 of the second period with his 16th goal of the season via a right-circle shot set up by Nathan MacKinnon's cross-ice feed.

The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 7:31 of the third period when Brindley scored his sixth goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep, capitalizing on a rebound created by Sam Malinski's shot from the point.

Makar gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 18:33 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 17th of the season via an empty-net tally.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:30 p.m. MT on KTVD-20, Altitude2, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

