Devon Toews Scores Late Goal to Help Avalanche Defeat Kings 4-2

MacKinnon and Landeskog Each Post Goal, Assist

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9 (5)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Monday Night Victory

Devon Toews' goal with 4:55 remaining in regulation led the Avalanche past the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Martin Necas posted a goal and two assists while Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each added a tally and a helper. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

"I thought the MacKinnon line with Necas and Landeskog [was] outstanding," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "[They were] dangerous the whole night, right from the get-go. [They] didn't really let up the entire night."

With the franchise's 1,750th regular-season win, the Avalanche improved to 40-10-9.

How It Happened

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first period with his 41st goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot off the rush set up by Necas' feed.

Colorado doubled its lead at 10:13 of the first period when Landeskog scored his eighth goal of the season via a one-timer from the high slot set up by Brent Burns' feed.

Brandt Clarke put the Kings on the board with a power-play goal at 17:20 of the first period via a shot from the point. 

The Kings tied the game when Angus Booth scored via a redirection from the left doorstep at 8:32 of the second period.

Toews gave the Avs a 3-2 lead at 15:05 of the third period with his second goal of the season via a shot from the slot that was assisted by a cross-ice feed from MacKinnon, who skated from the point to the right circle before making the pass.

Colorado took a 4-2 lead at 19:59 of the third period when Necas scored his 26th goal of the season via an empty-net tally on the power play.

Next Up

The Avalanche continues its road trip on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

