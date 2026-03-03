Devon Toews Scores Late Goal to Help Avalanche Defeat Kings 4-2

Monday Night Victory

Devon Toews' goal with 4:55 remaining in regulation led the Avalanche past the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Martin Necas posted a goal and two assists while Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each added a tally and a helper. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

"I thought the MacKinnon line with Necas and Landeskog [was] outstanding," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "[They were] dangerous the whole night, right from the get-go. [They] didn't really let up the entire night."

With the franchise's 1,750th regular-season win, the Avalanche improved to 40-10-9.