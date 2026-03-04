MacKinnon Reaches 100 Points and Kelly Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Ducks 5-1

Two Points on Tuesday

Nathan MacKinnon reached 100 points and Parker Kelly scored a pair of goals while Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Necas both scored tallies for the second-consecutive day to help the Avalanche defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 at Honda Center on Tuesday.

MacKinnon set an Avalanche record (since 1995-96) with his fourth 100-point season and set the franchise single-season record for the fewest games to reach 100 points (59). He also became the second player in franchise history to post four-consecutive 100-point seasons, joining Peter Stastny (6). Additionally, Cale Makar posted a goal and two assists while Brock Nelson and Jack Drury each recorded a pair of helpers. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

"I would say after the first 10 minutes of the game, I was not just happy, but really happy with our game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought we dug in on the defensive side of things. We made some nice plays and were patient with the puck in the offensive zone. [We] executed well. Our power play gets us a goal. There's lots to like, especially the checking part of our game, getting above pucks in the neutral zone for the last two periods or two-plus periods I thought was really good."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 41-10-9.

"Awesome," MacKinnon said about the team's 4-1-0 record since returning from the break. "I think we're finding our game again. Winning is fun. I think it's four of five after the break, so the guys are playing really well."