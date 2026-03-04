MacKinnon Reaches 100 Points and Kelly Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Ducks 5-1

MacKinnon Sets Single-Season Franchise Record for Fewest Games to Reach 100 Points

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9 (6)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points on Tuesday

Nathan MacKinnon reached 100 points and Parker Kelly scored a pair of goals while Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Necas both scored tallies for the second-consecutive day to help the Avalanche defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 at Honda Center on Tuesday. 

MacKinnon set an Avalanche record (since 1995-96) with his fourth 100-point season and set the franchise single-season record for the fewest games to reach 100 points (59). He also became the second player in franchise history to post four-consecutive 100-point seasons, joining Peter Stastny (6). Additionally, Cale Makar posted a goal and two assists while Brock Nelson and Jack Drury each recorded a pair of helpers. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

"I would say after the first 10 minutes of the game, I was not just happy, but really happy with our game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought we dug in on the defensive side of things. We made some nice plays and were patient with the puck in the offensive zone. [We] executed well. Our power play gets us a goal. There's lots to like, especially the checking part of our game, getting above pucks in the neutral zone for the last two periods or two-plus periods I thought was really good."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 41-10-9.

"Awesome," MacKinnon said about the team's 4-1-0 record since returning from the break. "I think we're finding our game again. Winning is fun. I think it's four of five after the break, so the guys are playing really well."

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period with his 18th goal of the season via a shot from the slot after making a hip-fake move at the left face-off circle.

Colorado doubled its lead at 14:05 of the first period on the power play when Necas scored his 27th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer assisted by Nelson's cross-ice feed.

Cutter Gauthier put the Ducks on the board at 4:50 of the second period with a right-circle one-timer.

Kelly gave the Avs a 3-1 lead 15:03 of the middle frame with his 14th goal of the season via a shot from above the left circle.

The Avalanche took a 4-1 lead at 4:35 of the third period when Landeskog scored his ninth goal of the season via a one-timer from the high slot off the rush set up by MacKinnon. With the assist on the play, MacKinnon recorded his fourth 100-point season.

"It's great," MacKinnon said about playing on a line with Landeskog. "I think the St. Louis game [on] New Year's Eve (Colorado won 6-1) then Carolina (Colorado won 5-3) we were playing really really well and then he (Landeskog) got hurt the next night against Florida. It seems like a long time ago now, but he was playing great before then. I feel like every week he's getting better and better. It's a long time to be off. I think [in the] playoffs he was amazing, but it's a lot of adrenaline. But, he's getting his timing back. His shot looks really good. He's had a couple good one-[timers] last couple nights. So, he's a pleasure to play. He always has been, for sure."

Kelly gave the Avs a 5-1 lead at 10:06 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 15th of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by Jack Drury's low-to-high feed.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its road trip against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

