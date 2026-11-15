Avalanche Honors Cancer Warriors on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

On November 7th, the Avalanche hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth, when it hosted the Detroit Red Wings. Throughout the game, the Avs honored cancer warriors and celebrated their courageous fight.  

Before the game, the Avalanche players arrived at Ball Arena, which was lit up in lavender, in special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. After warmups, the Avalanche honored seven cancer warriors on the ice. Anata Walsh, Mike Kalush, Rhonda Sharp, Robert Masters, Sandy Siems-Fraser, Toni Moses and Landon Maloney all had their bios read to the crowd as they were announced as part of the game’s starting lineup. Maloney, 14, also read the Avalanche’s starting lineup to the team in the locker room prior to the game.

Around the arena, fans filled out “I Fight For” placards, and there was a bell for cancer survivors to ring.  

On the ice, the Avalanche defeated the Red Wings 4-0 to cap off a very special night at Ball Arena.

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