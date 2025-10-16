Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight Andrea Rivera

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is spotlighting some key Hispanic and LatinX members of the organization for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This is Andrea Rivera, Venue Marketing Manager for the Avalanche.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Andrea Rivera: Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating where I come from and honoring the cultures that shaped me. It’s a time to reflect on my roots, share my story, and feel proud of the traditions and values that have been passed down in my family.

How has your Hispanic Heritage helped shape you?

AR: My heritage has played a huge role in who I am. Growing up in a Peruvian and Chilean household taught me the importance of family, community, and resilience. The food, the language, the music—it’s all influenced by how I see the world and how I connect with others.

Do you have any family traditions you still practice?

AR: Definitely. Food is a big one, we love to cook dishes that remind us of home. We also keep traditions alive through music, dancing, and speaking Spanish at home.