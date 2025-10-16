Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight Andrea Rivera

CA-2526-HispanicHeri-EmployeeSpotlight-Andrea-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is spotlighting some key Hispanic and LatinX members of the organization for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This is Andrea Rivera, Venue Marketing Manager for the Avalanche.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Andrea Rivera: Hispanic Heritage Month is about celebrating where I come from and honoring the cultures that shaped me. It’s a time to reflect on my roots, share my story, and feel proud of the traditions and values that have been passed down in my family.

How has your Hispanic Heritage helped shape you?

AR: My heritage has played a huge role in who I am. Growing up in a Peruvian and Chilean household taught me the importance of family, community, and resilience. The food, the language, the music—it’s all influenced by how I see the world and how I connect with others.

Do you have any family traditions you still practice?

AR: Definitely. Food is a big one, we love to cook dishes that remind us of home. We also keep traditions alive through music, dancing, and speaking Spanish at home.

News Feed

A Clash in Columbus

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Jahaira Chavarria

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Angelina Termunde

MacKinnon's Two-Goal Game Helps Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1

A Battle in Buffalo

Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Stars in Shootout

“I Just Love It”: Brent Burns Enjoying the Little Things as He Approaches 1,500 Games

A Duel with Dallas

Great Scott! Wedgewood Stands on His Head, Makes 31 Saves As Avs Defeat Utah 2-1 in Home Opener

Battle of the Rockies at Ball Arena

Necas Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Kings 4-1 in Season Opener

Legends Global and Ball Arena Partner with Colorado Avalanche to Introduce Fan-Friendly Pricing and New Vendors

Kicking Off the Campaign Against the Kings

Contract Extension in Hand, Parker Kelly Looking to Continue Growth in Second Season with Avalanche

Avs Much Healthier to Start 2025-26 Season Than They Were a Year Ago

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Eight

Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Stars in Preseason Finale

Avalanche and Artist Karma Leigh Partner to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month