Kiviranta's Two-Goal Performance Helps Avalanche Beat Sharks 4-2

A West Coast Win

The Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 at the SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday. Joel Kiviranta scored twice, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin each added a goal, while Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves against his former team.

"It was unreal," Blackwood said about the team's performance tonight. "Down 2-1 going into the third period, [there was] no panic in the room. [The team was] just calm [and] composed."

This victory extended the Avs' win streak against the Sharks to 11 games, which is their longest win streak against any opponent.

"I thought our guys competed well," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "Not just worked hard, but we competed hard. And then we're able to capitalize on some of our chances as the game went on, which is great to see."