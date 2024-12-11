Rantanen Posts Hat Trick in 600th NHL Game and MacKinnon Records 600th Assist As Avalanche Beat Penguins 6-2

A Night of Milestones in Pittsburgh

Mikko Rantanen scored his third hat trick of the season in his 600th NHL game and Nathan MacKinnon posted his 600th-career assist as the Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. With the win, the Avs improved to 17-13-0 and posted a 4-1-0 record on their road trip.

"Whenever you can finish off a road trip like this, a long, hard one [against] these good teams and go 4-1, [that's] pretty impressive from our guys," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "And more importantly for me, it's the way we're playing now [with] the habits and putting some things together here. And the guys are trying to build on it on a nightly basis."