Valeri Nichushkin Leads Avalanche to 2-1 Shootout Win Over Golden Knights

Victory Against Vegas

The Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday. Valeri Nichushkin scored the Avs' lone goal in regulation as well as the only goal in the shootout, and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon moved into fourth place on the franchise's all-time games played list with his 814th, passing Michel Goulet. With the win, the Burgundy and Blue improved to 13-10-0.

"I really liked that game from us," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the contest. "[It was] hard finding ice to create scoring chances for both teams. I thought both teams checked hard, skated hard, [and] had pretty good pace to the game. And there was some heaviness to it, too, especially at the point of the puck. As the game went on, though, I thought we got more and more dangerous and spent mroe time in the attack zone [and] created more scoring chances. It was a good all-around hockey game."

Georgiev picked up his seventh win of the season and has picked up a victory in his last six starts.

"He was great," Bednar said. "He's played some good games for us but whenever you can hold them to one [goal] and do what he did in the shootout, I think it's pretty impressive."