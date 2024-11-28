Valeri Nichushkin Leads Avalanche to 2-1 Shootout Win Over Golden Knights

Avalanche Pick Up Fourth Win in Last Five Games

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Victory Against Vegas

The Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday. Valeri Nichushkin scored the Avs' lone goal in regulation as well as the only goal in the shootout, and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon moved into fourth place on the franchise's all-time games played list with his 814th, passing Michel Goulet. With the win, the Burgundy and Blue improved to 13-10-0.

"I really liked that game from us," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the contest. "[It was] hard finding ice to create scoring chances for both teams. I thought both teams checked hard, skated hard, [and] had pretty good pace to the game. And there was some heaviness to it, too, especially at the point of the puck. As the game went on, though, I thought we got more and more dangerous and spent mroe time in the attack zone [and] created more scoring chances. It was a good all-around hockey game."

Georgiev picked up his seventh win of the season and has picked up a victory in his last six starts.

"He was great," Bednar said. "He's played some good games for us but whenever you can hold them to one [goal] and do what he did in the shootout, I think it's pretty impressive."

How It Happened

Vegas opened the scoring at 13:09 of the second period with a goal when Pavel Dorofeyev scored with a shot from the left doorstep.

The Avs ansered just 33 seconds later when Valeri Nichushkin picked up the puck in the slot and scored his second goal of the season.

"He's a great player," Georgiev said about Nichushkin. "[He's] just tough to stop. He keeps going. [He's] super fast, super big, and [has] all the tools."

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the teams headed to a shootout where Nichushkin scored the shootout's lone goal in the fifth round.

"It's a fun feeling," Georgiev said about being the goaltender in a shootout. "You try to enjoy it and embrace the competition and take it one shot at a time. It's just you against the shooter. I like that."

Next Up

The Avalanche will travel to Dallas to play the Stars on Friday at 7 p.m. MT on TNT and Max.

News Feed

Back at Ball Against Vegas

Rantanen Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Taking on Tampa Bay

Avalanche Use Four-Goal Second Period to Beat Panthers 7-4

A Battle with the Defending Champs

Introducing: Bernie’s Buddies

Avs Beat Capitals 2-1 to Win Second-Straight Road Game

Seeking Revenge Against the Capitals

Once An Av, Always An Av

Avalanche Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Avs Beat Flyers 3-2 to Kick Off Four-Game Road Trip

A Faceoff with the Flyers

Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Capitals

Avalanche Nearing Full Strength

Friday Night Lights Against the Caps

Mikko Rantanen Posts Natural Hat Trick to Help Avalanche Beat Kings 4-2

A Fight with Royal Foes

Samuel Girard Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Colorado Over Nashville 3-2 