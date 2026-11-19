How It Happened

Blackwood kept the game tied while the Avs were shorthanded with a stop on Vincent Trocheck's one-timer from the slot at 15:31 of the opening frame.

While the Mammoth were on the power play, Devon Toews kept Utah off the board when batted a shot out of midair before it crossed the goal line at 18:39 of the opening frame.

Utah's Liam O'Brien opened the scoring at 5:22 of the middle frame with a shot from the right circle.

Trocheck doubled the Mammoth's lead on the power play at 17:53 of the second period via a left-circle one-timer.

The Mammoth took a 3-0 lead when Dmitri Simashev scored a shorthanded goal at 1:02 of the third period via a left-circle shot.

Schwartz put the Avs on the board with his eighth goal of the season via a turnaround shot from the right half-wall.