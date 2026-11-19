Defeat in Utah
The Avalanche lost 4-1 to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday. Jaden Schwartz scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves on 28 shots in net for the Avalanche.
Schwartz Scores for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 4-1 to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday. Jaden Schwartz scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves on 28 shots in net for the Avalanche.
Blackwood kept the game tied while the Avs were shorthanded with a stop on Vincent Trocheck's one-timer from the slot at 15:31 of the opening frame.
While the Mammoth were on the power play, Devon Toews kept Utah off the board when batted a shot out of midair before it crossed the goal line at 18:39 of the opening frame.
Utah's Liam O'Brien opened the scoring at 5:22 of the middle frame with a shot from the right circle.
Trocheck doubled the Mammoth's lead on the power play at 17:53 of the second period via a left-circle one-timer.
The Mammoth took a 3-0 lead when Dmitri Simashev scored a shorthanded goal at 1:02 of the third period via a left-circle shot.
Schwartz put the Avs on the board with his eighth goal of the season via a turnaround shot from the right half-wall.
At 17:52 of the third period, Kevin Stenlund gave Utah a 4-1 lead with an empty-net goal.
The Avalanche hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. MST on KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.