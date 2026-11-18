Colorado Avalanche (12-6-3) @ Utah Mammoth (10-9-3)

8 p.m. MST | Delta Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche heads west for its fourth consecutive road game and faces the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday in a preview of this season’s Winter Classic. This is the first of four regular-season meetings between the Central Division foes in 2026-27, as they’ll play in Colorado on December 14th, Utah on December 31st and in Denver on March 23rd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, MTL 1

Latest Result (UTA): VAN 3, UTA 2

Weekend Win

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced in net to help the Avalanche defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Centre Ball on Saturday. Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Nicolas Roy all scored goals for the Avalanche. At 3:57 of the first period, Svechkov opened the scoring with his third goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep at the end of a drive to the net off the rush. While the Avs were playing with six skaters due to Montreal’s delayed penalty, Nelson scored his sixth goal of the campaign and doubled Colorado’s lead at 15:55 of the first period via a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. At 10:25 of the middle frame, Nick Suzuki put Montreal on the board with a spin-o-rama backhand shot from the slot. Against his former team, Lehkonen put the Avs up 3-1 on the power play at 4:14 of the third period with his 15th goal of the season when he capitalized on a rebound from the slot. At 10:55 of the third period, Montreal’s Alex Newhook thought he cut the Canadiens’ lead in half, but the goal was taken off the board after a video review determined that his stick was above the crossbar when he made contact with the puck. Playing in his home province, Roy gave the Avs a 4-1 lead at 19:47 of the final frame with his third goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is fifth in the NHL in goals (15).

Toewser Laser

Devon Toews ranks tied for fourth in goals (6) among NHL defensemen and is tied for 10th in points (10) by blueliners.

Big Play T.J.

Among NHL rookies, T.J. Hughes ranks tied for second in assists (8).

Series History

In seven previous regular-season games against the Mammoth, the Avalanche has a record of 5-1-1.

Home Defeat

The Mammoth lost 3-2 to the Canucks at Delta Center on Monday. Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 15:05 of the second period. Utah’s Vincent Trocheck tied the game on the power play at 2:50 of the third period. Filip Chytil gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 4:40 of the third period before Barrett Hayton tied the game for the Mammoth at 11:39. The Canucks took a 3-2 lead when Brock Boeser scored a power-play goal at 15:37 of the third period.

Making Plays Against the Mammoth

Martin Necas has posted five points (3g/2a) in five games against the Mammoth.

In six contests against Utah, Nelson has registered four points (2g/2a).

Lehkonen has recorded three goals in six games against the Mammoth.

Scoring in Salt Lake City

Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth in points (28) and assists (23) while ranking fifth on the team in goals (5).

Logan Cooley leads Utah in goals (11) while ranking tied for second in points (22) and tied for third in assists (11).

Mikhail Sergachev is second on the Mammoth in assists (16), tied for second in points (22) and tied for third in goals (6).

A Numbers Game

8

Colorado’s eight power-play goals in November are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

.952

Blackwood’s .952 save percentage in his last three games since November 7th is tied for the highest among NHL goaltenders in that span.

60

The Avalanche’s 60 goals at five-on-five are the second most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"He just plays hockey the right way. People talk about playing the right way [and] doing the right things. If kids want to know how to be an NHL player, they should just watch this guy play every night."

-- Mackenzie Blackwood on Artturi Lehkonen